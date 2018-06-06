Reaction as former Cambridge Analytica CEO is grilled by MPs

Alexander Nix said he was “tricked” into boasting to an undercover reporter – working for this programme – that his political strategy firm used honeytraps and bribery to smear political opponents.

The former Cambridge Analytica boss Alexander Nix said he had lied to impress our reporter, who was posing as a potential client.

He blamed the “global liberal media” for attacking his company – which has since closed down – because he had worked for Donald Trump’s election campaign.