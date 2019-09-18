Ratcliffe’s Ineos chooses Bridgend for 4×4 plant

He’s the Brexit-backing businessman who is one of Britain’s richest men.

Today Sir Jim Ratcliffe announced he is bringing up to 500 jobs to South Wales where his firm Ineos Automotive will be building a new 4×4 vehicle.

It will be assembled in Bridgend using parts manufactured across Europe. It’s a rare piece of good news for the UK’s motor industry, not least in Bridgend, where 1,700 workers face losing their jobs after Ford announced the closure of its engine plant there.