Rare rainforests in Devon will be restored after huge charity donation

Today sees one of the biggest ever corporate donations for nature – allowing the UK network of Wildlife Trusts to restore one of the rarest types of rainforest on the planet. In Devon.

The Government’s climate watchdog has warned that the UK’s efforts to cope with the risks of climate change are “chronically underfunded and overlooked”.

They’ve called for billions of pounds to bolster the country’s key infrastructure.

The report also calls for major investment to protect Britain’s biodiversity.

Today’s charitable announcement seems to show that some appear to have heard the call.