He’s best know as Loki, the Scottish rapper famed for his talent with the spoken word. But now Loki, real name Darren McGarvey, has just won one of the country’s most prestigious prizes for the written word – the Orwell Prize for political books. Judges have called it the book Orwell would have wanted to write. Poverty Safari is an unflinching account of his life growing up in poverty in Glasgow – very personal, but with a clear political message.