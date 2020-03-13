Rapid Covid-19 self-testing kit set for UK release

A British company has developed a rapid diagnostic self-testing kit for Covid-19 – Channel 4 News can exclusively reveal.

The 10-minute testing kit for Covid-19 will be distributed around the UK from next week – in what is believed to be the first rapid test available in this country.

The kits will be distributed for use by health care professionals next week – in order that pharmacists are able to test their staff.

Channel 4 News was given exclusive access as the company prepared the highly sought-after kits – and have been told that they hope to make the self-testing kits available to the public within three weeks.

The company says results can be obtained in around 10 minutes. Currently NHS testing takes four hours. The new kit works in the same way blood sugar is tested by using a pin prick on patients’ thumbs.

Given the obvious demand, the company have requested we do not detail their name or the location of where they are based – for the time being.