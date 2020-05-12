Rail worker dies with Covid-19 after being spat at

Police are investigating the death of a railway worker who was assaulted by someone claiming to have Covid-19.

Police are investigating the death of a railway worker who was assaulted by someone claiming to have Covid-19.

Belly Mujinga was working at Victoria Station in London when she and a colleague were approached by a member of the public who spat in their faces. Both women subsequently fell ill with coronavirus.

Downing Street described the attack as ‘despicable’.