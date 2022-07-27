Channel 4 News
Rail strike: Rail workers walk out over pay dispute, as train drivers announce new strike

As a fourth day of strikes by members of the RMT brought many rail services to a halt, there was news of more disruption next month with the announcement from Aslef that train drivers at nine companies will stage a one-day strike on 13 August.

Passengers today were advised not to travel because only around one in five trains were running – and in some areas no trains at all.

The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps floated the idea of new measures to curb industrial action, but his suggestions provoked fury from union leaders.