Rail fares to rise despite travel chaos

It’s been a year of strikes, delays, timetable chaos and cancellations: little wonder, then, that commuters are furious that regulated rail fares will go up by 3.2% in January. That adds more than £100 to the price of some season tickets.

As railway bosses said the increase was “underpinning a once in a generation investment”, union leaders were furious at the Transport Secretary’s suggestion that staff pay rises should be pegged to a lower inflation measure to save costs.

Mick Lynch, assistant general secretary of the RMT, says if employers try to impose a cap, his union will call on members to support industrial action.