Racist and misogynist attitudes should not be tolerated in policing, says HM chief inspectorate of constabulary

It has been a tumultuous couple of years for British policing. Allegations of institutional racism, misogyny and corruption have been levelled at the Metropolitan Police – the UK’s biggest force.

The murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer and revelations about the sharing of misogynistic, racist and homophobic messages led to a crisis of trust – and, ultimately, contributed to the resignation of the Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.

Questions over police conduct go far beyond the capital’s force, however. And the man in charge of scrutinising the police in England and Wales, Sir Tom Winsor, is stepping down from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary after nearly a decade at the helm.

We spoke to him – and began by asking if Scotland Yard was institutionally racist and misogynist.