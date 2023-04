It is a shocking statistic – Black women are four times more likely than white women to die during childbirth in NHS hospitals in England and Wales.

A statistic made all the more shocking for the fact we’ve known it for years – yet little seems to improve.

Now MPs have demanded action.

A new report from the Commons Women’s Equality Committee says the government and NHS leadership have underestimated the extent to which racism plays a role and has called for a more focused government strategy.