A “shocking” and “deeply concerning case”. That’s the verdict of the Mayor of London after an incident in 2020 in which a 15-year-old black girl was strip searched at an East London school by two police officers.

A safeguarding review said if the child hadn’t been black she may well have had a different experience. Three Metropolitan Police constables are being investigated for misconduct.

Jane Deith’s report contains graphic details about what happened.