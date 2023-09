The revelation – first reported by Channel 4 News in February – that schools up and down the country contain concrete that’s liable to collapse has, in the last two weeks, become a major crisis.

But while thousands of pupils face a disrupted start to term, hospital patients too are being impacted by RAAC. Dozens of NHS buildings are known to contain it, with one in particular – Withybush in Pembrokeshire – forced to close more than half its wards, and prop up its ceilings.