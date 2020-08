A careful balance of easing and tightening of lockdowns across England today.

In Oldham, Blackburn and parts of Pendle restrictions have been reapplied with people being told not to socialise with anyone outside their households, while in Wigan, Rossendale and Darwen some relief as measures are lifted.

And all eyes are on Birmingham and Northampton where there has been a marked increase in cases.

The R rate, the rate at which Covid 19 is spreading, has gone above one in the UK.