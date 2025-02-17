Questions to answer on Starmer’s peacekeepers pledge – Tugendhat

We spoke to Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, a former security minister and former Army officer, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: What do you make of the idea of Britain committing to the principle of peacekeepers on the ground without much more details?

Tom Tugendhat: First of all, it’s a little bit too soon to be certain exactly what that means. Are these peacekeepers or peace enforcers? How many troops are you talking about? Are they guarding a line that’s agreed or are they trying to impose a line that hasn’t been? So there’s an awful lot of questions still to ask before we get there. But even in the most peaceful circumstances you’re talking, the estimates that I’ve read, between 100,000 and 150,000 troops. Now, if you’re assuming that this is a sustained operation, so you’ve got to number every number that you commit, you’ve got to multiply it by three to make sure you can sustain it. That means Britain would be, frankly, pretty hard pressed to do more than 5,000 troops or so. Now, that’s clearly not enough. So where are you getting the other 150,000 from?

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: Well, what’s your guess?

Tom Tugendhat: I’m afraid I can’t answer the question, Krish. The reality is what we’re dealing with here is a simple fact, which is if you don’t spend enough on defence over many years, if you don’t invest in your own strategic and foreign policy capabilities, you’re hard pressed to complain when those who do, like the United States, set the agenda and change the tone. Now, look, I’m not going to pretend that I particularly like the tone I heard. But the reality is the Americans have been spending and we haven’t. And that means that they can choose and we can’t.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: What is the solution to this? Because obviously, the last time we saw peacekeeping in a meaningful sense was in the Balkans. And Britain got tied up in all sorts of knots, along with other international forces, over the rules of engagement as to when they could fire back, under what circumstances and what they were doing there. So when we talk about an American security guarantee, are we saying that if European forces were to come under attack, we would need the Americans to say ‘we will come to the rescue’?

Tom Tugendhat: That’s a really good question and it’s one that I simply can’t answer at the moment. It doesn’t sound like that’s the sort of guarantee that President Trump would be giving or if he gave it, would live up to, does it? I’ve got no further information than what you’ve been able to glean from Munich. But frankly, it’s not the kind of tone that I would be very confident of.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: If they don’t give us that guarantee, would we be foolish to send troops to Ukraine?

Tom Tugendhat: I think it would be very unwise to send troops to Ukraine unless we know exactly what the commitment is. And at the moment, Keir Starmer is making some rather vague promises that are going to lead others to make decisions off the back of things that he simply can’t commit to. What does he mean by sending British troops to Ukraine at the moment? Does he mean sending a permanent force to enforce the treaties, or does he mean training the Ukrainians to keep their own border? I’m not at all clear what he means. And if the Americans aren’t going to back us up, or depending on what he means by back us up, so what does that mean? Does he think that effectively British troops are going to be a trip wire that sort of draws Ukraine into Nato? Because that, again, isn’t clear. So I think that the UK should stand with Ukraine, but actually at this moment we should be learning from Ukraine. Ukraine has gone from having almost no defence industry to producing 100,000 drones a month. Here in the UK, we still don’t have the manufacturing capability that keeps ourselves armed, let alone keeping Europe safe.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: So where should Britain’s defence spending go, in your view? We just heard 3 per cent there as a suggestion from a Green German MEP. Would you back that, because it would mean more borrowing for Britain, wouldn’t it?

Tom Tugendhat: I always find these sort of numerical targets slightly meaningless. What I want to see is, I want to see Britain able to defend herself and to keep up with our interests overseas. Now, that means a massive investment in capabilities at home. Of course it does. But I’m afraid it also means dropping some of the things that we’ve worshipped for far too long. The reality is, are we honestly going to be projecting force all the way to East Asia on a regular basis? Or should we really be focussed on the strategic threats to the UK and our interests in the region? I think these are the kind of questions that the defence review that’s being done at the moment needs to answer. And if we are going to answer those questions, that means taking some tough decisions on what we drop, not just what we buy.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: You said you weren’t keen on what you heard from the Americans in Munich and we heard the fury of Sir John Major this weekend on what he thinks is a threat to democracy. On the other hand, your party leader, Kemi Badenoch, is sounding pretty Maga right now and sort of placing her own future at the top of the Conservative Party as sort of central to Western civilisation. Which is the Conservative view? Hers or yours or John Major’s?

Tom Tugendhat: First of all, John’s a great man and was a prime minister about 20, 30 years ago. He’s a wonderful, wonderful thinker, a great Conservative, and I’m delighted to have his contributions. Kemi is the leader of the Conservative Party, and I’m not quite sure I would have described her thinking as Maga. I would have described it as standing up for Britain. I think she’s absolutely right to do so. I think when you set out the clear challenges that the United Kingdom has today, then calling out the fact that this is a country to be proud of, this is a country that has given many, many people around the world security and safety, my family included, and is the kind of place that actually champions values that I think many people aspire to, I think that’s something deeply to be proud of. But I think she also raised a challenge, and I think it’s an important one, which is what are you prepared to do to defend it? And that’s the real question that Keir Starmer is currently signing checks that frankly the Army could never cash. And I don’t think that’s responsible government at all.

