Questions remain about whether millions of Covid-19 antibody testing kits will be available soon

An announcement that the Government has ordered millions of tests to show if you’ve had coronavirus and have antibodies was challenged by the Chief Medical Officer just hours later as he warned the tests might not even work.

And that if they are validated – they won’t go to the general public – adding: it’s not something you’ll suddenly get on the internet any time soon.