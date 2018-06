Actress Emma Thompson, author Kazuo Ishiguro and former Liverpool football manager Kenny Dalglish have all been recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours list. They’re among more than a thousand people honoured, the vast majority for work in their community. But despite the fact that those decisions were made months ago, there’s been fierce criticism of a CBE handed to Mark Carne, the outgoing chief executive of Network rail – who’s presided over weeks of trains chaos.