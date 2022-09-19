Queen’s funeral: Service at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II

It has been a day filled with ceremony and spectacle, but also heavy with emotion here in central London.

The parks, squares and streets filled with hundreds of thousands of people.

And yet the sound of silence prevailed for hours, interrupted here and there by the drum beat of marching, the thud of canons or the clatter of hooves.

The coffin was taken by procession this morning from Westminster Hall to the Abbey, bourne by the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy – following the service it is being taken by procession again to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, via Whitehall and Horse Guards Parade, and along the Mall, with the route lined by members of the Armed Forces.

The hearse will then make its way to Windsor Castle, followed by the King and other senior Royals.