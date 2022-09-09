Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes paid to Queen as King Charles travels to London

Tributes are being paid to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday in Balmoral.

In the Houses of Parliament, a minute’s silence was held before MPs and peers began paying their own tributes, led by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Books of condolence have been opened in churches, theatres and local council offices across the country and events have been cancelled.

At noon, bells rang out at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and in Windsor in tribute to the Queen.

King Charles is travelling to London and has already announced a period of royal mourning for the Queen.