In 1947, on her 21st birthday Princess Elizabeth famously declared her “whole life whether it be long or short” would be “devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong”.

Most would say she kept her promise, but Empire, and its end, was one of the great changes of her reign.

So how should we start to assess the end of an era and what lies ahead?

We were joined by writer Sathnam Sanghera and the historian Margaret Macmillan.