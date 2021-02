She exploded on to the punk scene defying all convention. Poly Styrene was a trailblazer, a black woman singing about identity and oppression in the late 70s.

Her first hit in the band X-Ray Spex, ‘Oh Bondage up Yours’, was banned by the BBC.

Her life is now the subject of a documentary, ‘I am a Cliche’, pieced together by her daughter 10 years after she died – much of the discrimination, mysogyny and racism Polystyrene confronted resonating today.