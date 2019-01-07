Pulling US troops from Syria is conditional, says Bolton

Could we be seeing a U-turn on President Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from the fight against Islamic State forces in Syria? The White House’s most senior security adviser John Bolton certainly appeared to apply the brakes by saying that Turkey has to first give assurances not to turn on Kurdish forces who have fought with the US military against IS fighters.

Last month, Mr Trump surprised even his own supporters when he announced that the battle against Islamic State fighters had been won. The President took to Twitter today to say his position hasn’t changed.