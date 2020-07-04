Pubs, restaurants, hair salons reopen as lockdown eases in England

A lot is changing today with the lockdown easing in England.

English pubs and restaurants can host customers indoors but orders should be made from tables rather than at the bar.

Hairdressers have reopened but queuing will have to take place outside.

Childrens’ playgrounds and outdoor gyms have reopened.

Cinemas are allowed to reopen but many chains are opening gradually.

Places of worship, bingo halls and community centres can reopen.

People will be allowed to stay in hotels and campsites.

Wedding ceremonies of up to 30 people are allowed.

People from two separate households can now meet indoors.