Pubs and shops reopen in England as lockdown easing continues

Pints are being poured, hair is being cut, tills are ringing in the shops, and al fresco meals are being served, as one of the world’s longest and most stringent lockdowns finally came to an end.

From today in England it’s now possible to eat and drink in outdoor seating at pubs and restaurants, go to the shops, get your hair cut, go to the gym, and go on a self-catered staycation with members of your own household.

In Wales, you can now go to the shops, get your eyebrows done or get a massage, and leave Wales to travel to other parts of the UK.

But pubs and restaurants aren’t allowed to open outdoor spaces until April 26 at the earliest.

In Northern Ireland, the stay at home order is lifted today, and click and collect for non-essential retail can reopen.

Scots will have to wait until April 26 at the earliest for any further changes to the rules there.