“Short, sharp action” is how the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, described the decision to impose tough new restrictions on hospitality and socialising in the central belt of Scotland.

From Friday evening all pubs and restaurants in the most populous area will be forced to shut for two weeks, because of a spike in the number of Covid cases.

Pubs and restaurants elsewhere will have to close indoors at 6pm, and serve food and drink outdoors only until 10pm.