Public pay respects as royal procession brings Queen’s coffin to Westminster

The Queen is now lying in state in Westminster and members of the public are queuing for miles to pay their respects.

It has been another day in which pomp and ceremony brought the history and reality of modern Britain face to face.

And another day in which for many the fact of the Queen’s death was truly felt upon the sight of her coffin and a family in mourning.

The gun carriage which once bore her father and mother processed down the Mall as she left Buckingham Palace for the last time.

The King with his sons, his brothers and sister, walked behind the coffin all the way to Westminster Hall.