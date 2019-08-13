Psychoanalyst puts Brexit Britain on the couch. Part 2: Conservative minister Nick Boles

With both sides of the Brexit debate feeling traumatised by a loss of faith in government, we wanted to understand why so many people and politicians are experiencing such despair over Brexit.

In the latest instalment of our Britain on the Couch series, we sent psychoanalyst Susanna Abse to meet the former Conservative minister Nick Boles.

One of the most high-profile casualties of our three year Brexit stalemate, Mr Boles left his party earlier this year, blaming his colleague’s inability to compromise over no deal.

So what lead him to that decision – and how does he feel about it now?