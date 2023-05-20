Protests against dumping sewage in seas and rivers

Demonstrations are taking place at bathing spots around the country in protest against the dumping of sewage into the country’s seas and rivers.

Campaigners say mismanagement by water companies has led to more than 300-thousand sewage discharges last year.

Earlier this week, the water industry apologised and promised it would invest 10 billion pounds to prevent more spills – but warned water bills would have to go up to cover the costs.

Jane Dodge reports from Staffordshire, where nature lovers say urgent action is needed.