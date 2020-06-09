Protesters call for Cecil Rhodes statue in Oxford to be removed

Hundreds of protestors have rallied in front of Oxford’s Oriel college this evening – demanding the removal of the statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes.

Hundreds of protestors have rallied in front of Oxford’s Oriel college this evening – demanding the removal of the statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes.

A campaign to get rid of the statue was started five years ago as part of the Rhodes Must Fall movement – but at the time, the college authorities refused to pull it down.

Today that campaign has a powerful new momentum.