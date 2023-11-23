Protesters’ attacks on police after child stabbings ‘disgraceful’, says Dublin MEP

Ireland’s Justice Minister has condemned what she called “an attack on innocence itself”, after three young children and a woman were injured in a suspected stabbing in Dublin.

Police say a man in his 50s – who’s also being treated for injuries – has been detained, and they don’t believe the attack is terror-related.

They also confirmed that one of the victims, a five-year-old girl, is receiving emergency treatment.

The incident has provoked anger on the streets of the Irish capital this evening, with videos appearing to show a police car set alight and confrontations between protesters and riot officers.

Barry Andrews, is a member of the European Parliament for Dublin, and former Minister for Children in the Irish Government.