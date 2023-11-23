Channel 4 News Menu
23 Nov 2023

Protesters’ attacks on police after child stabbings ‘disgraceful’, says Dublin MEP

Ireland’s Justice Minister has condemned what she called “an attack on innocence itself”, after three young children and a woman were injured in a suspected stabbing in Dublin.

Police say a man in his 50s – who’s also being treated for injuries – has been detained, and they don’t believe the attack is terror-related.

They also confirmed that one of the victims, a five-year-old girl, is receiving emergency treatment.

The incident has provoked anger on the streets of the Irish capital this evening, with videos appearing to show a police car set alight and confrontations between protesters and riot officers.

Barry Andrews, is a member of the European Parliament for Dublin, and former Minister for Children in the Irish Government.