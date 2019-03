Thousands of protesters calling for Britain to leave the EU without delay have been staging noisy demonstrations outside parliament all day, bringing traffic to a standstill as they blocked the roads.

Some broke into cheers as Theresa May’s deal was voted down for a third time, but later Nigel Farage told them that what should have been a day of “great celebration” had become one of “great betrayal”.

We have been among the protesters.