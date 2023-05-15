Professor Green on fatherhood, antidepressants and mental health awareness

It’s the start of mental health awareness week – and some prominent celebrities are helping that aim by talking publicly about their own struggles with mental health.

Like the rapper Stephen Manderson, better known as Professor Green – who spent this morning at a new immersive art work, Monolith, which reveals the rising panic in real time, as more and more people crowd in to see it.

We went along to meet him at London’s Outernet and started by asking about his mission to get more men to talk about their mental health.