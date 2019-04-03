Channel 4 News
3 Apr 2019

Probe launched after video shows soldiers using Corbyn picture for target practice

The Ministry of Defence has launched an investigation after a video was posted online showing British paratroopers based in Afghanistan using a picture of Jeremy Corbyn for target practice.

The Army called it “a serious error of judgement”.

Mr Corbyn said he was shocked, while other MPs branded it “hideous and irresponsible”, especially at a time when many politicians are worrying about their safety amid the rising tensions over Brexit.