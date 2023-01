Probation officers have been accused of having “blood on their hands” after failings left a sexual predator free to murder Zara Aleena just days after his prison release.

Damning findings by a watchdog laid bare a catalogue of errors by probation officers before Jordan McSweeney carried out the brutal attack on the aspiring lawyer in East London last June.

Members of Zara Aleena’s family called for action against what they said were “failures by people at the top.”