Pro-Remain parties target DUP in N Ireland

It’s being described as one of the most volatile general elections in Northern Ireland in decades. Some have even gone so far as to call it a toxic campaign.

With Brexit looming large, pro-Remain parties are targeting the Democratic Unionist Party who are trying to hold on to 10 of the 18 Westminster seats up for grabs here.

But this election also comes nearly three years into a period without devolved government in Northern Ireland – and when public services, especially the health service, face huge pressures.