His writing has been praised by nature writers and naturalists alike and he’s been described as the young star of the Conservation movement.

Autistic teenager Dara McAnulty is the youngest ever winner of a major literary prize. He won the Wainwright Prize about an hour ago for his moving and heartfelt chronicle, reflecting on nature and the world’s changing biosphere.

Here is Dara reading an extract from his book, Diary of A Young Naturalist.