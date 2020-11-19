Priti Patel breached ministerial code, says inquiry into conduct

Some developing news on the Cabinet Office inquiry, which was launched nine months ago into the conduct of Home Secretary Priti Patel after the resignation of Sir Philip Rutnam, the most senior official in her department.

Sir Philip claimed she had “created fear” in the department.

Earlier this week, the former head of the civil service said the investigation into the allegations had been completed in the summer and is on the desk of the prime minister.

Ms Patel has always strongly denied the allegations.