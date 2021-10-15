Priti Patel asks police to review security for MPs

Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs “with immediate effect”.

It’s five years since Jo Cox was murdered in her Yorkshire constituency: another MP Stephen Timms suffered life-threatening injuries 11 years ago, and constituency aide Andrew Pennington was killed in an attack just over 20 years ago, as he defended the MP Nigel Jones who was badly injured.

While a neo-Nazi was jailed for life in 2019 for a plot to kill the Labour MP Rosie Cooper.