Prisons chief servant asked to stand down amid growing crisis

In the midst of the growing crisis in prisons across England and Wales – the civil servant in charge has been asked to stand down.

Michael Spurr, who’s headed the prison and probation service for nine years will leave at the end of March next year – in what’s been described as a ‘desire for fresh leadership’.

Campaigners and union officials said Mr Spurr should not carry the can for years of overcrowding, underfunding and changes in Government policy.