Being wrongly imprisoned for a crime you didn’t commit might seem unjust enough.

But until now – people who were wrongly convicted have also had to pay back living expenses for the time they spent behind bars.

That controversial rule has finally been scrapped – following the case of a man jailed for a rape he didn’t commit.

