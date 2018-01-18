Prison ‘fundamentally unsafe’

The chief inspector of prisons has demanded Nottingham prison be placed under emergency measures after declaring the jail as fundmentally unsafe.

It’s the first time Peter Clarke has had to place the Justice Secretary on notice that prison conditions have got so bad they require immediate action.

The minister now has to 28 days to improve safety at the jail, which has seen 8 deaths in 2 years as well as high levels of self harm, drugs and violence.

Here’s our senior Home affairs correspondent Simon Israel