Prioritise people with learning disabilities for vaccine, says writer Ian Rankin

There’s a growing debate about whether the current system for deciding who gets vaccinated is ignoring some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

The crime writer Ian Rankin’s son, Kit, suffers from Angelman Syndrome, which means he needs continuous care in a home.

Ian Rankin has had limited contact with 26-year-old Kit since the lockdown began, and has become increasingly frustrated that his son is still waiting for his first jab, which could allow them to meet up properly again.

Now, the charity Mencap is calling on the government to make all people with a learning disability a priority for vaccination. We spoke to Ian Rankin and asked whether he thought the priority list for vaccines has been wrongly structured.