Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh is laid to rest

Today in Windsor, the final journey of a man who started life almost a century ago as a citizen of nowhere, a refugee prince from a German, Danish and Greek background, who ended his life as the quintessentially English custodian of monarchy and consort of the Queen for more than seven decades.

It was not a state funeral. The duke wanted something much smaller and practical, hence the reconditioned Land Rover as a hearse.

He also wanted his lifelong connection to the military to be reflected.

But no amount of planning can account for the impact of a pandemic and for the private grief of a very public event.