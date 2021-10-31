Prince Charles warns world leaders COP26 is ‘last chance saloon’ to save planet

Prince Charles has warned world leaders that the COP26 climate summit is the “last chance saloon” to save the planet from the effects of climate change.

He dropped in on the G20 leaders meeting in Rome to urge them to turn their “fine words” into “fine actions” when they start their negotiations here tomorrow.

Before he left the Rome summit to head here, Boris Johnson said they had inched forward at the G20 but it was still touch and go whether COP26 would be a success or failure.

Our political editor Gary Gibbon reports from Rome.