Prince Andrew served sexual assault lawsuit in United States

Prince Andrew has been served with legal papers in the United States. Virginia Giuffre alleges the Duke of York sexually assaulted her when she was 17 and is seeking damages through a civil case in New York.

Prince Andrew denies the allegations.

The Duke’s legal team have previously disputed whether he had been officially notified about the case.

I spoke to Adam Klasfeld – an American journalist who has been following the case. I began by asking him: how are Prince Andrew’s tactics being viewed over there?