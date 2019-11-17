Prince Andrew Interview: No apologies, no regrets

No apologies, no regrets: the Duke of York’s decision to talk about his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been widely criticised – ‘a complete public relations disaster’ was among one of the kinder reactions to the BBC interview.

Prince Andrew denied having sex with a teenager at the home of socialite Ghislane Maxwell – insisting he had been at the Woking branch of Pizza Express at the time.

But he did acknowledge that his friendship with Epstein had hurt his family – describing it as ‘a constant sore’.