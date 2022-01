Prince Andrew has long denied accusations he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was 17, and had tried to use a settlement she reached years ago with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to stop a civil case before it started.

The prince’s hopes were dashed today by a New York judge.

A civil trial will be humiliating for the Duke of York, and for his family.

But if he settles out of court who will pay the bill?