20 Sep 2019

Prince Andrew denies woman’s claim he had sex with her when she was 17

The woman at the centre of sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew has given details of what she claims happened to her. In her first TV interview about the allegations, Virginia Giuffre says she was trafficked to London by a friend of the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. She alleges Prince Andrew bought her vodka in a London nightclub and later had sex with her. She also claims she had sex with the Prince on two other occasions – once in New York and once in the Caribbean. Buckingham Palace says all the allegations are “without foundation”.