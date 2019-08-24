Channel 4 News
24 Aug 2019

Prince Andrew denies witnessing any suspicious behaviour by Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew has denied he had any knowledge of criminal behaviour by the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – saying again that it had been a ‘mistake’ to visit Epstein in 2010 after he was released from a prison term on prostitution charges.

The Prince’s  statement follows media reports about his alleged links to the US financier – who killed himself in his prison cell earlier this month while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.