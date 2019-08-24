Prince Andrew denies witnessing any suspicious behaviour by Jeffrey Epstein

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
Prince Andrew has denied he had any knowledge of criminal behaviour by the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – saying again that it had been a ‘mistake’ to visit Epstein in 2010 after he was released from a prison term on prostitution charges.
The Prince’s statement follows media reports about his alleged links to the US financier – who killed himself in his prison cell earlier this month while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.