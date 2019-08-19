Prince Andrew ‘appalled’ by Epstein sex crime allegations

Buckingham Palace says Prince Andrew is “appalled” by reports of alleged sex crimes by the US financier Jeffrey Epstein, once again dismissing any suggestion that he would “condone, participate in, or encourage” any such behaviour as “abhorrent”.

This comes after video images emerged claiming to show the Duke of York at a New York mansion owned by Epstein in 2010 – two years after Epstein had been convicted as a sex offender.