18 Nov 2019

Prince Andrew accused of using N-word by former Downing Street aide

By

The Duke of York is coming under growing pressure to give a formal statement to the US authorities investigating the Jeffrey Epstein scandal – after his widely-criticised television interview at the weekend.

And there was yet more controversy today – after a former Downing Street aide claimed Prince Andrew used the N-word during a conversation they had in Buckingham Palace in 2012, a claim the Palace has strongly denied. 