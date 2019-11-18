Prince Andrew accused of using N-word by former Downing Street aide

The forecast for the next 5 days
The Duke of York is coming under growing pressure to give a formal statement to the US authorities investigating the Jeffrey Epstein scandal – after his widely-criticised television interview at the weekend.
And there was yet more controversy today – after a former Downing Street aide claimed Prince Andrew used the N-word during a conversation they had in Buckingham Palace in 2012, a claim the Palace has strongly denied.